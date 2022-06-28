Top Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson to testify at Jan. 6 hearing

Cassidy Hutchinson, who served as a senior aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is slated to testify Tuesday at a last-minute hearing scheduled by the Jan. 6 committee, three sources tell NBC News.

In recorded testimony presented last week, Hutchinson told investigators that a group of GOP lawmakers had sought presidential pardons following the insurrection at the Capitol, including Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Mo Brooks of Alabama.

Hutchinson and her attorney did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Punchbowl News was first to report Hutchinson as the expected witness.

The panel unexpectedly announced Monday that it would hold a hearing on Tuesday to present new evidence and hear witness testimony, but did not specify who would be offering testimony like it did for previous hearings.

The committee had previously said it would take a break on its presentation of evidence to the public until mid-July.

The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET, according to an advisory the committee sent out Monday.