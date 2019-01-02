Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Rebecca Shabad

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump stressed his funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border ahead of a key White House meeting with congressional leaders Wednesday, as the fight over the barrier kept the federal government shut down for a 12th day.

During a Cabinet meeting that lasted nearly two hours, Trump declined to specify how long the shutdown might last, but said, “as long as it takes.”

"Could be a long time, or it could be quickly. Could be a long time. It’s too important a subject to walk away from," he said.

"I think the people of this country think I'm right," he added. "Again, I could have done nothing. I could have had a lot easier presidency by doing nothing. But I'm here, I want to do it right."

He also blamed Democrats for the shutdown that began just before Christmas on Dec. 22 even though he took credit preemptively for a shutdown last month.

“We are in a shutdown because Democrats refuse to fund border security,” he said, accusing Democrats of playing politics because they have an eye “on 2020.”

Trump’s remarks came ahead of a 3 p.m. briefing for top congressional leaders to discuss the shutdown situation.

The lawmakers planning to attend the meeting are House Speaker-designate Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., House Majority Leader-designate Steny Hoyer, D-Md., House Minority Leader-designate Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and House Minority Whip-designate Steve Scalise, R-La. Those attending from the Senate include Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Senate Majority Whip-designate John Thune, R-S.D., and Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

Walking into Pelosi's office Wednesday, Schumer said that Democrats gave Trump a “good offer which could end the shutdown” but expressed concern about the president's intentions for the White House meeting.

“I hope he’s serious, but I’m worried that it’s another one of his events for show,” said Schumer, who said that he and Pelosi have “always, always” been on the same page.

Asked if the shutdown will end anytime soon, Schumer said, “It’s up to President Trump. We hope so."

Congress was unable to agree on a government funding package last month because of Trump’s wall funding request, which Republicans supported and Democrats rejected.

House Democrats, who are set to take the majority on Thursday, have already unveiled a plan to try to reopen the government. On Monday, filed a short-term funding bill known as a continuing resolution that would fund the Department of Homeland Security until Feb. 8. Separately, they plan to pass six remaining government spending bills that passes new funding for those other agencies for the rest of the fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30.

After Democrats take control of the chamber Thursday, the first vote will be to elect a new speaker of the House; later in the day, they will vote on their appropriations plan.