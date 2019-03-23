Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 23, 2019, 6:06 PM GMT By Rebecca Shabad

WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr will not submit a summary of his findings of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report to Congress Saturday, according to a senior official at the Department of Justice.

Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who has overseen the Mueller investigation for the last two years, are working closely together. Rosenstein was the one who originally appointed Mueller to the position after the firing of FBI Director James Comey in May 2017.

In a letter to the leaders of the Judiciary Committees Friday evening, Barr said that Mueller had submitted his report to him. “I am reviewing the report and anticipate that I may be in a position to advise you of the Special Counsel’s principal conclusions as soon as this weekend,” he said.

President Donald Trump was at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where he plans to remain for the rest of the weekend. White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley told reporters Saturday that the president is described as being “in good spirits.”

There was no plan as of Saturday afternoon for the president to make public comments.