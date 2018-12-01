Trump-Kim summit draws mixed reaction on Capitol Hill

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — Following the historic summit Tuesday between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, congressional Republicans expressed both measured support and skepticism, while Democrats criticized the president for ceding too much to Kim.

Some top Republicans indicated that they support Trump’s diplomatic efforts, but warned that denuclearization must be "verifiable" — a qualification that did not appear in the agreement signed by Trump and Kim Tuesday — and tended to offer a more critical assessment of North Korean leadership and intentions than the president's more optimistic take.

“I commend the president for not accepting the status quo,” said Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis. “As negotiations now advance, there is only one acceptable final outcome: complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization. We must always be clear that we are dealing with a brutal regime with a long history of deceit. Only time will tell if North Korea is serious this time, and in the meantime we must continue to apply maximum economic pressure.”

"One more thing about KJU. While I know @POTUS is trying to butter him up to get a good deal, #KJU is NOT a talented guy," Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., tweeted. "He inherited the family business from his dad & grandfather. He is a total weirdo who would not be elected assistant dog catcher in any democracy."

The agreement Trump signed with on Kim Tuesday focuses on pursuing the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, and Trump said he had decided to suspend military exercises between the U.S. and South Korean forces for now.