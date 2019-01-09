Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Rebecca Shabad and Leigh Ann Caldwell

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence held a closed-door meeting with Senate Republicans Wednesday as a growing number of GOP lawmakers called for the government to re-open.

Trump’s appearance at the conference's weekly lunch came amid growing frustration from Republican lawmakers with the partial government shutdown, now nearing the three-week mark, with several publicly parting ways with the president's position.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.V., who is up for re-election in 2020 and also chair of the appropriations subcommittee in charge of the Department of Homeland Security, told reporters Tuesday night that she would consider opening the rest of the government while continuing to negotiate on the border.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, struck a similar note. “We don't need to hold up these six other departments at the same time that we are resolving these very important security issues," she said Tuesday.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, told reporters Wednesday that it’s important to get the government reopened as quickly as possible and to have a barrier on the southern border. When asked if he would vote to reopen the government first without border security funding, Romney said he “will consider the various options that are brought forward.”

Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Cory Gardner, R-Colo., last week called for an end to the shutdown.

But the president stood by his demand for $5.7 billion for a border wall in his eight-minute primetime address to the nation from the Oval Office Tuesday night. Democratic leaders, meanwhile, remained firm in their opposition to the president’s request.

The president's Hill trip came just hours ahead of another scheduled White House visit by congressional leadership Wednesday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., and Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., are expected to attend another briefing in the Situation Room at 3 p.m. ET to discuss border wall funding.

The Democratic-controlled House, meanwhile, will begin voting on the first of four individual appropriation bills Wednesday that would re-open currently shuttered federal agencies.