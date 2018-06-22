Trump's immigration reversal creates complications for GOP candidates

GOP voters in general say immigration is the third most important issue to them, compared with fifth most for Democrats, according to an NBC/Wall Street Journal poll this month.

The current debate has played out in some familiar patterns so far. In states where the border issue isn't a constant concern, like Virginia and Pennsylvania, GOP candidates haven't strayed far from Trump, with some fully embracing the family separation policy.

In other states, it's Democrats who are finding it difficult to fully oppose the president.

In Missouri’s Senate race, Republican candidate Josh Hawley is fundraising off the issue. While he doesn’t say he supports family separation, he says his opponent, Sen. Claire McCaskill, is helping to keep the border insecure by opposing the policy.

“Secure our border, protect our citizens, allow ordered immigration to those who wish to become productive members of American society. These are common-sense principles,” Hawley wrote to supporters in his fundraising plea. “So why is Senator McCaskill fighting to allow illegal immigrants to pour across our border by using children as human shields?”

For her part, McCaskill’s reaction has been more nuanced than many of her fellow Democrats. She says she is opposed to the separation of families but tells NBC News that she supports expedited deportation.

“I’m hoping they will go back to an administrative expedited removal of people who cross the border illegally,” McCaskill said.

In North Dakota, Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer, who is challenging Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp and supports similar positions to Trump on immigration and border security, said families should be kept together but there’s “nothing inhumane” about a chain-linked cage. “If it is, every ball park in America is inhumane,” he said.

Heitkamp has also said that border security is a priority, but she splits with Cramer on her tone. She said that voters are "very, very concerned for the kids."

For Republican candidates running in states close to the southern border and with large Latino populations, coming out on the side of separating families was politically risky, as evidenced by the positions Republican candidates have taken in states like Arizona, Florida, Nevada and Texas.

In Nevada, Sen. Dean Heller was an early opponent of family separation, coming out against in on Memorial Day, well before the issue escalated.

“Senator Heller doesn’t support separating children from their families, and he believes that this issue highlights just how broken our immigration system is and why Congress must act to fix it,” his spokeswoman Megan Taylor told NBC News.

While Heller separated from Trump on this issue, he's not distancing himself too much. Heller will be with the president this weekend at the Nevada Republican convention in Las Vegas.

In Florida, Republican Gov. Rick Scott, who is running for the Senate, was opposed to the policy and Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican who is in a closer-than-expected race with Democrat Rep. Beto O’Rourke in Texas, has taken the lead in trying to legislate an end to the practice.

After coming out in favor of family separation several weeks ago — and being opposed to permanent legal status for Dreamers — Cruz quickly changed course when O’Rourke announced he was visiting a border detention center. Now, Cruz and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., are working on combining their respective legislative fixes to come up with a bipartisan solution.

Calling family separation "one of the real tragedies of illegal immigration," one in which "kids are often the greatest victims," Cruz said the legislation he was filing this week "would prohibit separating families, would mandate that kids stay with their families.”

In the end, geography may play a larger role than ideology when it comes to the issue of immigration on the campaign trail this fall. “It will play differently in different states,” Tyler said.