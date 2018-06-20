Trump would support bill to stop his border family separation policy, White House says

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday that he would back a narrow bill targeting the policy.

Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said at a House GOP leadership press conference Wednesday that the House still intends to vote Thursday on a more conservative bill authored by Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, and a compromise immigration bill.

“Tomorrow, the House will vote on legislation to keep families together,” Ryan said. “Under this [compromise] bill, when people are being prosecuted for illegally crossing the border, families will remain together under DHS custody throughout the length of their legal proceedings.”

Ryan, however, wasn’t exactly confident that the compromise bill would pass.

“I hope that we will be able to pass this tomorrow,” he said.

Asked if House GOP leaders would entertain a narrow, emergency bill, Ryan said that he’s only focused on passing the compromise bill first.

“When other situations arise, we’ll cross those bridges when we get to it,” he said.

Three House GOP leadership sources told NBC News Wednesday that the effort to try and garner enough votes to pass the compromise immigration bill through the House is continuing Wednesday, but that the president needs to lean in more and state point blank that he wants the compromise bill on his desk.

Members were skeptical of the compromise bill's chances.

“I’m not yet certain it’ll pass,” said Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla.

“I think getting this compromise bill to the finish line is going to be a lot more challenging than I would have anticipated," said Rep. Ryan Costello, R-Pa., who’s retiring from Congress at the end of this year. "The conservatives aren’t going along with it. [For them,] it’s Goodlatte or nothing.”

Costello criticized the idea of passing a narrow fix for family separation because he said that the president could end the policy unilaterally.

“This notion that somehow we can pass a standalone bill for family separation, to me, what’s the point of that when the president can just do it on his own,” Costello said. “He can stop it a heck of a lot quicker than it’ll take for us to go through the legislative process...there’s no point to pass a stand-alone.”

One big issue for GOP members is figuring out which of the broader immigration bills up for a Thursday vote the president would prefer they support, and whether he backs the compromise bill — a question his Hill visit Tuesday appears to have left unresolved.

Trump huddled behind closed doors with House Republicans Tuesday evening on Capitol Hill and said that he is “1000 percent” behind them as they prepare to vote on the two pieces of legislation, but some lawmakers said that he didn’t explicitly speak in favor of the compromise bill.