Following Trump executive order, fresh cracks in immigration compromise bill consensus

“At this particular point, the compromise bill is not ready for primetime," Meadows told reporters. "There are things that were supposed to be in the compromise bill that are not in the compromise bill that we had all agreed to.”

Meadows added that there are “a number of issues with the drafting of the compromise bill,” but declined to elaborate on what he believes is missing from the bill. Asked if Ryan said that he’d be willing the change the bill’s language, Meadows said, “No, he did not.”

The Freedom Caucus hasn't taken a formal position on the bill, said Meadows, but if the group votes as a bloc, that could cause the bill to fail, assuming all House Democrats opposed the measure.

House GOP Chief Deputy Whip Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) told reporters leaving the leadership meeting that no changes had been made” to the voting schedule, and that member concerns could be addressed in the Rules Committee ahead of the floor votes Thursday. He blamed the new problems on staff miscommunication.

A Meadows spokesperson later tweeted that the congressman had since spoken with Ryan, and was "working to resolve a communication issue on the compromise immigration bill.”

Speaker Paul Ryan had resisted pressure to address the widely unpopular family separation policy in standalone legislation, saying the issue should be addressed as part of the broader compromise immigration measure. President Trump's decision to sign an executive order temporarily dealing with the policy Wednesday afternoon eliminated much of the urgency surrounding the most unifying element of the bill.

Trump also met in the afternoon with roughly two dozen House Republicans at the White House to discuss the two measures. Trump, who was under pressure from members of his party to address the "zero tolerance" policy his administration implemented in April, was expected to personally urge those lawmakers to support the compromise immigration bill up for a vote Thursday, two GOP leadership sources said. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., gave the White House a list of people the president personally needed to lobby in order for the compromise legislation to pass.

Back on Capitol Hill, Attorney General Jeff Sessions met with Senate Republicans to discuss the immigration issue Wednesday, while Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen fielded questions from some House Republicans behind closed doors.

Even after Trump signed the executive order, GOP lawmakers said there is still a need to address immigration through legislation.

"I think the president is trying to address the issue on the border in a compassionate way and trying to do what he can from an executive standpoint. But it has to be addressed legislatively," Meadows said.