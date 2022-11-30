Trump's tax returns now in the hands of House Democrats after lengthy court battle

WASHINGTON — A Democratic-led House committee is now in possession of six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns after a multiyear court fight.

The Treasury Department said Wednesday that it has complied with last week's Supreme Court decision that paved the way for the disclosure of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee.

The House panel didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

CNN first reported that the committee had received the tax returns.

Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., evaded questions from reporters on Capitol Hill earlier in the day when asked if his panel has obtained Trump's tax records.

"I expect to see this through," he said when asked for an update, noting that he was legally obligated not to disclose much information. "That’s the best answer I can give you…I’ll have better answers [after meeting] with the attorneys."

The records transfer comes shortly after the Supreme Court rejected Trump’s last-ditch plea to block the release of his tax records to House Democrats, just weeks before Republicans take over the House in January.

Earlier this month, Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily blocked the Ways and Means panel from accessing Trump’s tax records while the court decided how to act on Trump’s request.

Unlike other recent presidents, Trump has refused to make his tax returns public amid scrutiny of his business affairs, repeatedly claiming that he's being audited by the IRS.