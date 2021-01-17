Twitter temporarily suspends GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Twitter suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., for 12 hours on Sunday, saying that she has repeatedly run afoul of the company's misinformation policy.

"The account referenced has been temporarily locked out for multiple violations of our civic integrity policy," a Twitter spokesperson said.

Greene's most recent posts included one in which she made false claims about widespread voter fraud in Georgia in both the November election and in the Jan. 5 Senate runoffs and another series of tweets in which she repeated more debunked claims and called Georgia's elections officials "morons."

Twitter restricted those posts from further promotion and slapped them with warning labels. Her account remained live, but she is unable to post.

Following the riot at the Capitol earlier this month, Twitter has ramped up its crackdown on misleading and false information on its platform. Since the violence, Twitter has suspended tens of thousands of accounts tied to the QAnon conspiracy theory, in addition to indefinitely barring President Donald Trump.

Twitter's civic integrity policy states the company "will label or remove false or misleading information intended to undermine public confidence in an election or other civic process."

"This includes but is not limited to: disputed claims that could undermine faith in the process itself, such as unverified information about election rigging, ballot tampering, vote tallying, or certification of election results; and misleading claims about the results or outcome of a civic process which calls for or could lead to interference with the implementation of the results of the process," the company's policies state.

A freshman lawmaker and a vocal supporter of Trump's efforts to overturn the election, Greene has previously expressed sympathy for QAnon, though she has since sought to distance herself. Greene, who already pledged to try and impeach President-elect Joe Biden on his first day in office, has come under fire from both Democrats and Republicans since the riots.

"She's cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs," Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., wrote in an op-ed, criticizing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for not disavowing her campaign.