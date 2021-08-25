Two House members secretly traveled to Kabul airport amid hurried evacuations

WASHINGTON — Two U.S. House members issued a scathing statement Tuesday after they took a secret trip to the Kabul airport, saying "Washington should be ashamed" about the ongoing effort to evacuate Americans and allies from Afghanistan.

Reps. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., and Peter Meijer, R-Mich., said they traveled to the Afghan capital Tuesday as part of an effort to persuade President Joe Biden to extend the Aug. 31 deadline to withdraw troops, which would effectively end the ongoing effort to evacuate Americans and others who helped the U.S. over two decades of war.

"After talking with commanders on the ground and seeing the situation here, it is obvious that because we started the evacuation so late, that no matter what we do, we won’t get everyone out on time, even by September 11," the two lawmakers, both of whom are veterans, said in a joint statement. "Sadly and frustratingly, getting our people out depends on maintaining the current, bizarre relationship with the Taliban."

Today with @RepMeijer I visited Kabul airport to conduct oversight on the evacuation.



Witnessing our young Marines and soldiers at the gates, navigating a confluence of humanity as raw and visceral as the world has ever seen, was indescribable. pic.twitter.com/bWGQh1iw2c — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) August 25, 2021

The two congressmen were also critical of the support American troops on the ground in Kabul are receiving.

"Washington should be ashamed of the position we put our service members in, but they represent the best in America," the congressmen said in a statement. "These men and women have been run ragged and are still running strong. Their empathy and dedication to duty are truly inspiring."

Republicans and Democrats have been vocally critical of Biden's handling of the withdrawal, which the president has largely defended as necessary to ending the decades-long war.

The Taliban effectively took control of the country earlier this month, and since then the U.S. has continued to conduct hurried evacuations from the Kabul airport with the tacit permission of the new government. As recently as Tuesday, a Taliban spokesman warned that after the deadline, they will no longer view an American presence in the country as acceptable, a position that could lead to more violent clashes if U.S. troops remain.

But U.S. officials have warned it may not be possible to get all Americans and allies out by the deadline.

On Tuesday, Biden announced that he intended to honor the deadline, saying that he has asked the Pentagon and State Department to craft contingency plans if the evacuations are not complete.

Moulton and Meijer gave no advance notice about their trip to Kabul to House leaders or the Armed Services Committee, according to a senior Democratic leadership aide.

Before Moulton and Meijer's trip became public, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., wrote to members of the House telling them they could not travel to Afghanistan.

"I write to reiterate that the Departments of Defense and State have requested that Members not travel to Afghanistan and the region during this time of danger," she wrote in the letter, saying that such a trip would "unnecessarily divert needed resources from the priority mission of safely and expeditiously evacuating Americans and Afghans at risk from Afghanistan."

The two lawmakers pre-emptively defended their decision to travel to the country, saying they had done so secretly in order to not draw attention to their presence.

"We conducted this visit in secret, speaking about it only after our departure, to minimize the risk and disruption to the people on the ground, and because we were there to gather information, not to grandstand," they said in a statement. "We left on a plane with empty seats, seated in crew-only seats to ensure that nobody who needed a seat would lose one because of our presence."