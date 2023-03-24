Ukraine ambassador drops by McCarthy’s office as Republicans split on aid

WASHINGTON — Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, dropped by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s office suite on Thursday as Republicans have grown increasingly divided on sending more aid to the country to combat the Russian invasion.

Markarova was spotted by NBC News entering the speaker's office Thursday evening, where she stayed for about 45 minutes before departing with House Foreign Affairs Chairman Mike McCaul.

“We have very strong bipartisan support and there are so many Republicans, the majority who supports us, so very strong bipartisan support, and we really appreciate it,” Markarova said as she left.

McCaul, who is chairing a hearing titled “Oversight, Transparency, and Accountability of Ukraine Assistance” next Wednesday, took selfies with Markarova and walked with her down the hall as they both left McCarthy’s suite.

Asked about the ambassador's visit, McCarthy said Friday morning that he did not meet with Markarova, but he saw her in his office. “She came by to drop off a book about Ukraine,” he said.

McCaul — a steadfast defender of U.S. aid and support for Ukraine — said he did not meet with Markarova in McCarthy’s office.

Still, Markarova’s visit comes amid a growing divide among congressional Republicans, amplified by 2024 hopefuls, over aid for Ukraine. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and other right-leaning members have said they want to end financial support for the country, while others have emphasized the need to back Ukraine against Russia.

Just before the midterm elections, McCarthy said he supports Ukraine, but would not send the country a "blank check."