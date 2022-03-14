Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to virtually address Congress

WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address members of Congress on Wednesday in a virtual address, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Monday.

"As war rages on in Ukraine, it is with great respect and admiration for the Ukrainian people that we invite all Members of the House and Senate to attend a Virtual Address to the United States Congress delivered by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine on Wednesday, March 16th at 9:00 a.m," the two Democratic leaders said in a letter to members Monday announcing the address.

The virtual address will take place in an auditorium inside the Capitol Visitor Center on Capitol Hill. Only lawmakers can attend in person, but there will be a livestream available for public viewing.

"The Congress remains unwavering in our commitment to supporting Ukraine as they face Putin’s cruel and diabolical aggression, and to passing legislation to cripple and isolate the Russian economy as well as deliver humanitarian, security and economic assistance to Ukraine," the letter said. "We look forward to the privilege of welcoming President Zelenskyy’s address to the House and Senate and to convey our support to the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy."