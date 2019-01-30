Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 30, 2019, 10:27 PM GMT By Rebecca Shabad

WASHINGTON — An undocumented worker who was fired from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminister, N.J., will attend President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address next week.

Victorina Morales was fired after she publicly disclosed her immigration status, according to The Washington Post, which first reported the news that Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., had invited her to attend.

Both Coleman's office and Morales’s attorney, Anibal Romero, confirmed her plans to attend to NBC News Wednesday.

Morales, who is originally from Guatemala, told The New York Times in December that she had been working illegally as a housekeeper at Trump’s Bedminster property for more than five years. She had entered the U.S. in California in 1999 and eventually moved to Bound Brook, N.J.

Members of Congress often invite guests to the State of the Union to send a political message.

Trump will deliver his rescheduled address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., delayed the speech, originally scheduled for Jan. 29, until the government shutdown was over and the government was reopened.

Stacey Abrams, who lost a razor-thin race for governor in Georgia in November, will deliver the official Democratic response.