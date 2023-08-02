U.S. Capitol Police searching Senate office buildings after unconfirmed report of active shooter

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police have locked down and evacuated the Russell Senate Office Building after receiving reports of a possible active shooter, two law enforcement officials told NBC News.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the agency said that it received a 9-1-1 call about a shooting at the Capitol at 2:30 p.m.

Officer Hugh Carew of MPD said that "a call came in for an active shooter. It appears to be a bad call. No injuries and no shooter were located." He said that MPD is assisting Capitol Police.

U.S. Capitol Police tweeted on Wednesday just before 3 p.m. ET that their officers were searching in and around a Senate office building in response to "a concerning 911 call."

"Please stay away from the area as we are still investigating. We will continue to communicate with the public here," the agency tweeted.

The Russell Senate Office Building in Washington DC on Jan. 5, 2023. Celal Gunes / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images file

In a follow-up post on Twitter, Capitol Police said, “If you are inside the Senate Buildings, everyone inside should be sheltering in place as the report was for a possible active shooter. It should be noted that we do not have any confirmed reports of gunshots."

Officers blocked access to the underground tunnels leading to the Senate office buildings from the main Capitol building.

An email sent out to congressional staff warned people to move inside their office or the nearest one and to take emergency equipment and visitors. It told people to close, lock and stay away from external doors and windows and to find a place to hide or seek cover if they are in a public space.

While the Russell building was evacuated, the security posture at the Capitol building itself appeared fairly calm, but alert. The building itself has not yet been locked down.

Most lawmakers are currently away from the Capitol and in their congressional districts for the August recess. Staff members still report to their offices on Capitol Hill, but there are likely fewer people in the office buildings during the recess period.