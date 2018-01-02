WASHINGTON — Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, announced Tuesday he will retire at the end of his term, ending months of speculation about the political future of the chamber's longest-serving Republican senator in history.

"Every good fighter knows when to hang up the gloves. And for me, that time is soon approaching," Hatch, a former amateur boxer, said in a video posted online. "That’s why, after much prayer and discussion with family and friends, I've decided to retire at the end of this term."

An announcement from Senator Orrin G. Hatch. #utpol pic.twitter.com/UeItaLjR3j — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) January 2, 2018

His terms ends about a year from now.

Hatch, 83, was first elected in 1976 and had spent months publicly deliberating about whether to stand again for reelection in November.

Hatch's retirement could clear the way for former GOP Presidential nominee Mitt Romney, who is said to be eyeing a bid for the seat, though other Republicans are certain to jump into the fray. Democrats Jenny Wilson and Mitchell Vice have already declared their candidacies.

