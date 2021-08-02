'Very glad I was vaccinated': GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham tests positive for Covid

WASHINGTON — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Monday that he had tested positive for Covid-19 even after being vaccinated.

He said in a statement he started experiencing flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the U.S. House physician Monday morning.

"I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms," Graham, who will quarantine for 10 days, said.

He added: “I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse."

Authorities and health experts stress that the vaccines remain remarkably effective at preventing serious illness and death. Breakthrough infections of people who have been vaccinated, which are expected with wide-scale vaccination campaigns, represent less than .08 percent of the 164.2 million-plus people who have been fully vaccinated since January, or about 1 in every 1,300.

A White House staffer and a senior communications aide to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently tested positive for Covid after being fully vaccinated.

