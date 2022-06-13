How to watch the next Jan. 6 committee hearing

The second public hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection will take place Monday morning.

It's a follow-up to the committee’s debut hearing on Thursday.

When does the hearing start?

The hearing is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET.

The timing is a departure from the initial hearing, which was held in prime-time, starting at 8 p.m. ET, and attracted about 20 million viewers.

Where to watch the hearing

Monday's hearing will be streamed live on NBC News NOW, NBCNews.com and MSNBC.com. NBCNews.com will also feature a live blog with news and analysis.

MSNBC will have special coverage starting at 6 a.m. ET, in addition to a live blog.

Who's testifying?

The committee will hear testimony from Chris Stirewalt, a former political editor for Fox News who has been a sharp critic of the network's coverage of the 2020 election and former President Donald Trump’s election lies.

Fox News did not carry the committee's first hearing on Thursday. Stirewalt now works for NewsNation.

Also expected to testify are William Stepien, a former Trump campaign manager; Benjamin Ginsberg, a longtime GOP election attorney; former U.S. attorney BJay Pak; and Al Schmidt, who served as city commissioner in Philadelphia.

Who’s on the committee?

The largely Democratic nine-member committee is led by Chairman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

The six other Democrats are Reps. Zoe Lofgren, Adam Schiff and Pete Aguilar of California; Elaine Luria of Virginia; Stephanie Murphy of Florida; and Jamie Raskin of Maryland.

Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, an outspoken Trump critic, is the only other GOP member of the panel.

Cheney and Kinzinger were among a handful of House Republicans who broke with their party by voting to impeach Trump last year after the insurrection. Their membership on the Jan. 6 committee is not supported by GOP leadership, which has denounced the panel as illegitimate.

What to expect during the hearing

Committee leaders previewed Monday's hearing with Thompson saying it will “examine the lies” that led people to storm the Capitol “to try to stop the transfer of power.”

Cheney added that the hearing will delve deeper into Trump’s effort to convince "huge portions" of the population that "fraud had stolen the election from him" after learning from his advisers that he had lost to Joe Biden.

Are more hearings scheduled?

Yes. The next hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET.

The committee plans to hold several more hearings through June and July.