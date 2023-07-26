IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Mitch McConnell escorted away from cameras after freezing mid-news conference

A few minutes later, the Senate minority leader walked back to the news conference by himself.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to give remarks on the floor of the Senate Chambers on July 25, 2023.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell at the Capitol on Tuesday.Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images
By Rebecca Shabad and Liz Brown-Kaiser

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell suddenly stopped speaking during a weekly Republican leadership news conference on Wednesday afternoon, appearing to freeze, and then went silent and was walked away.

McConnell, R-Ky., had been making his opening remarks when he stopped talking. His Republican colleagues asked if he was OK, and Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming escorted McConnell away from the cameras and reporters.

Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa made a sign of the cross as if she was praying for McConnell.

A few minutes later, McConnell walked back to the news conference by himself. When asked about his health, he said he was fine.

McConnell's office didn't immediately return a request for comment.

McConnell, 81, spent more than a week in a physical rehabilitation facility after a fall in late March.

The Republican leader tripped and fell March 8 after an event for the Senate Leadership Fund — a Republican super PAC aligned with McConnell and GOP leadership — at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington. He was hospitalized with a concussion and discharged March 13.


Rebecca Shabad

Rebecca Shabad is a politics reporter for NBC News based in Washington.

Liz Brown-Kaiser

Liz Brown-Kaiser covers Capitol Hill for NBC News.