'We have a deal': Biden announces bipartisan infrastructure agreement

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a deal on a bipartisan infrastructure package, endorsing a proposal by a group of 10 senators in a significant boost to one of his top legislative priorities.

“We have a deal,” Biden said in a surprise appearance outside the White House.

"They have my word, I'll stick with what they've proposed. And they've given me their word as well. Where I come from that's good enough for me."

The deal could still face several obstacles getting approved by Congress.

Biden said he'll seek to "attract all the Democrats" to support a separate package that addresses his "human infrastructure proposals."

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, called it "a good compromise that's going to help the American people."

"I'm pleased to see we were able to come together on a core infrastructure package," he said, adding that it will be done "without new taxes."

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said, "We've agreed on the price tag, the scope and how to pay for it."

The group has not publicly released details about the agreement.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., said it would include clean energy provisions.

"It invests in green energy and climate," she said. "We are delighted to go back to the hill and earn more support."