'We have a deal': Biden announces bipartisan infrastructure agreement

The package will still faces challenges in Congress, where Democrats and Republicans will need to be convinced.

Biden announces deal on infrastructure plan

June 24, 202100:47
By Sahil Kapur

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a deal on a bipartisan infrastructure package, endorsing a proposal by a group of 10 senators in a significant boost to one of his top legislative priorities.

“We have a deal,” Biden said in a surprise appearance outside the White House.

"They have my word, I'll stick with what they've proposed. And they've given me their word as well. Where I come from that's good enough for me."

The deal could still face several obstacles getting approved by Congress.

Biden said he'll seek to "attract all the Democrats" to support a separate package that addresses his "human infrastructure proposals."

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, called it "a good compromise that's going to help the American people."

"I'm pleased to see we were able to come together on a core infrastructure package," he said, adding that it will be done "without new taxes."

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said, "We've agreed on the price tag, the scope and how to pay for it."

The group has not publicly released details about the agreement.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., said it would include clean energy provisions.

"It invests in green energy and climate," she said. "We are delighted to go back to the hill and earn more support."

Sahil Kapur

Sahil Kapur is a national political reporter for NBC News.