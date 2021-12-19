What the collapse of Build Back Better would mean for climate change

WILMINGTON, Del. – The likely demise of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation would have devastating consequences for American efforts to combat climate change, making it nearly impossible for the U.S. to meet its emissions-cutting pledges under the Paris agreement.

An overwhelming majority of Biden’s proposed climate change investments were contained in the $1.75 trillion bill, although a smaller amount of climate-related funding was included in the bipartisan infrastructure law that Biden signed last month.

If Sen. Joe Manchin’s, D-W.Va., opposition to the bill, announced on Sunday in a television interview, holds firm, the Biden administration would be hard-pressed to find other funding streams and executive actions to make up the yawning gap.

The sweeping spending bill, which passed the House last month, had included $555 billion in climate-related programs, by far the largest investment in tackling global warming in U.S. history.

In April, Biden committed the U.S. to achieving a 50-52 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from 2005 levels by 2030, an ambitious goal that would require drastically cutting pollution from electricity, transportation and manufacturing. Achieving that goal would help put the U.S. on track to zero out its emissions economy-wide by 2050, in line with what scientists say is needed globally to limit climate change to 1.5 degrees celsius and avert the most catastrophic effects of global warming.

The biggest step Biden proposed to meet that goal was called the Clean Energy Performance Program, or CEPP, in which the government would have paid utilities that switch quickly from fossil fuels to clean energy and levied fines on those that don’t. Electricity makes up one-quarter of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Yet in October, opposition from Manchin to the CEPP forced Democrats to drop it from the Build Back Better package. The West Virginia Democrat, whose state is heavily reliant on coal, argued that the power industry is already shifting to clean energy sources and that paying utilities to make the switch was unnecessary.

In the wake of that setback, the White House argued it could still meet the administration’s 2030 target even without the CEPP. White House officials repeatedly cited an analysis from the research firm Rhodium Group that found achieving the 50 percent reduction without the electricity program was still technically possible.

However, that analysis assumed that other tax incentives and energy provisions in Build Back Better survived, particularly generous tax credits for purchasing electric vehicles and for renewable energy projects like wind and solar. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., latched on to that analysis to say that the tax provisions alone would be responsible for an up to 73 percent cut in electricity emissions within a decade.

Manchin had opposed many of those tax provisions, too, including a fee on methane emissions included in some versions of the bill that the West Virginia senator felt were redundant given upcoming EPA regulations on methane. He also raised objections to limiting tax credits for electric cars and trucks to those made with union labor, describing that requirement as anti-capitalist.

Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, said Sunday that major climate and clean energy components of the bill had already been negotiated and the financing worked out.

“Let’s pass these provisions now,” Markey said. “We cannot let this moment pass.”

If the entire bill is scrapped, there is no clear pathway for the U.S. to still meet its goals. That reality was on display last month during the U.N. global climate summit in Scotland, where some foreign diplomats questioned U.S. resolve on climate given Democrats’ failure to pass significant climate legislation ahead of the conference.

Manchin, in a statement Sunday outlining his opposition to the bill, said that the “energy transition my colleagues seek is already well underway” and predicted the U.S. would continue leading the world in greenhouse gas emissions reductions.

“But to do so at a rate that is faster than technology or the markets allow will have catastrophic consequences for the American people like we have seen in both Texas and California in the last two years,” Manchin wrote.

He appeared to be alluding to the Texas power crisis of February 2021, after which critics of renewable energy made widely debunked claims that reliance on wind and solar was responsible for massive power outages. In California, about one-third of electricity comes from renewables like wind and solar, with rolling blackouts in recent summers blamed on extreme heat and on wildfire risks.

“Sen. Manchin’s statement about the climate provisions in Build Back Better are wrong,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Sunday, blasting Manchin. “Build Back Better will produce a job-creating clean energy future for this country — including West Virginia.”

The Rhodium analysis showing the U.S. could meet its goals without the electricity program also assumed that stringent new regulations from the EPA and other federal entities would significantly curtail pollution.

Those regulations, being developed now by the Biden administration, are almost certain to be challenged in court, as was former President Barack Obama’s Clean Power Plan, which never took effect due to those legal challenges. If Biden’s regulations are also blocked in court, that would push the U.S. even further away from meeting its greenhouse gas-cutting goals.

Within hours of Manchin’s announcement, environmental and climate advocacy groups responded with panic and frustration, while vowing the fight was not over. The Natural Resources Defense Council warned that “failure is not an option,” while the League of Conservation Voters declared that “this is not the end of the road.”

“We are more determined than ever, and we will keep fighting like hell to ensure the Build Back Better Act becomes law,” said LCV Senior Vice President Tiernan Sittenfeld.