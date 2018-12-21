Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Daniel Barnes

WASHINGTON — The federal government is facing a partial shutdown if congressional Democrats and President Donald Trump are unable to come to an agreement on funding for seven government agencies by midnight Friday.

Holding up negotiations is the president’s determination to secure $5 billion in funding for a southern border wall — likely his last chance to secure wall funding before Democrats gain control of the House.

The House bill that passed Thursday night — which contained the president’s $5 billion wall funding request, along with $8 billion for disaster relief — is now being considered in the Senate, where it is not expected to pass. With no clear way forward, many lawmakers are now expecting a government shutdown that could potentially last into the new year.

Here’s what to expect if the government does shut down:

Only certain agencies will close

Congress has already funded 75 percent of the government through September 2019 — which means that many major departments like Defense, Veterans Affairs, Energy and Education will remain open and fully functioning.

The shutdown would primarily impact seven agencies which have not been funded and will run out of money at midnight Friday: Homeland Security, Transportation, Commerce, Interior, Agriculture, Housing and Urban Development and Justice. Other independent agencies like NASA, the FDA, the EPA and the IRS would have to furlough most of their employees.

Those departments and agencies would continue to be staffed by “essential” employees who would work without pay until the shutdown ended. All other “non-essential” employees would be sent home without pay. More than 420,000 employees would be required to work without pay and an additional 380,000 would be sent home, according to a fact sheet compiled by Senate Democrat staffers.

Correctional officers, FBI agents, U.S. Marshals, TSA employees, Border Patrol officers, Coast Guard employees, Forest Service firefighters and Weather Service forecasters are all expected to continue working without pay.

National parks, which closed during a 16-day government shutdown in 2013, would remain open, but park visitor centers would likely close. Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo in Washington would use remaining funds to stay open until January 1.

The post office will also remain open, meaning any last-minute Christmas gifts won’t be affected by a shutdown.

J. David Cox, the president of the American Federation of Government Employees, called for lawmakers to avoid a shutdown so federal employees would not have to work without pay.

“Our members are asking how they are supposed to pay for rent, food, and gas if they are required to work without a paycheck,” Cox said in a statement. “The holiday season makes these inquiries especially heart-wrenching.”

Trump will stay in Washington

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Thursday that the president will not fly to Mar-a-Lago in Florida for his scheduled holiday vacation if the government shuts down.

It is unclear if the House and Senate will remain to continue negotiations. Many representatives who lost their elections last month have already gone home, and appear in no rush to return over Christmas. Numerous senators also flew home after voting on Wednesday but many have now returned to Washington to vote on the continuing resolution the House approved Thursday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said last week that the Senate might have to labor through Christmas.

"Unless we approach all this work in a highly collaborative, productive way and take real advantage of unanimous consent to expedite proceedings, it is virtually certain that the Senate will need to be in session between Christmas and New Year's in order to complete this work," McConnell said.

What about government benefits?

Social Security has its own funding source and will issue its usual checks. Medicare and Medicaid should still be able to pay out benefits, although it's possible customer service and various administrative duties might be impacted by furloughed employees.