What senators can say, read and do: Decorum guidelines for Trump's impeachment trial

Here are the guidelines for how senators are to conduct themselves during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, which is expected to begin Tuesday. They were put out by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
- Senators should plan to be in attendance at all times during the proceedings.
- Upon the announcement of the arrival of the chief justice, senators should all silently rise at their desks and remain standing until the chief justice takes his seat. Similarly, when the chief justice departs, senators should rise and remain standing until he has exited the chamber.
- Senators will only have the opportunity for limited speech at the trial. Members should refrain from speaking to neighboring senators while the case is being presented.
- Reading materials should be confined to only those readings which pertain to the matter before the Senate.
- No use of phones or electronic devices will be allowed in the chamber. All electronics should be left in the cloakroom in the storage provided.
- Pages will continue to be available to relay messages outside the chamber, and the pages also will be responsible for relaying senators' written questions to the chief justice through the staff of the parliamentarian.
- During the course of the proceedings the chief justice should be referred to as "Mr. Chief Justice."
- Should votes be required during the proceedings, senators will stand and vote from their seats.
- The well of the Senate will not be accessible to senators during the impeachment trial. Please refrain from coming between the chief justice and the managers and counsel. Members should also refrain from using the doors to the lobby when the Senate is sitting in trial.
- Access to the Senate floor for senators will be through the Ohio Clock door and cloakrooms until the trial begins. Following the chief justice's arrival in the chamber, all entries and exits will be through the cloakrooms. Members that choose to use the Ohio Clock door should immediately proceed to the cloakroom to store all electronic devices prior to taking their seat in the chamber.