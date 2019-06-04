Breaking News Emails
The White House has directed former administration officials Hope Hicks and Annie Donaldson not to hand over any documents to the House Judiciary Committee related to their time at the White House, two sources told NBC News Tuesday.
It's latest in a bitter back and forth between the White House and Capitol Hill, with the Trump administration blocking a number of oversight requests for interviews and documents from current and former aides.
An attorney for Hicks did tell the committee Tuesday that she would turn over some documents they requested, from her time on the Trump campaign.
In a statement, Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said the White House “has no lawful basis for preventing these witnesses from complying with our request."
“We will continue to seek reasonable accommodation on these and all our discovery requests and intend to press these issues when we obtain the testimony of both Ms. Hicks and Ms. Donaldson,” he said.
Hicks previously served as the White House communications director, while Donaldson served as chief of staff to then-White House counsel Don McGahn. Hicks previously testified before the House Intelligence Committee in 2018 about her time on the campaign.
The subpoenas, issued last month, sought testimony and documents related to the panel's investigation into obstruction of justice, corruption and other potential abuses of power by Trump and members of his administration. Tuesday marked the deadline for Hicks and Donaldson to turn over documents, though the deadline for testimony and deposition falls later in June.