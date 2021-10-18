As wildfires rage, congressman proposes legislation to raise firefighter pay

As wildfire seasons grow longer and more deadly, Congress is taking steps to ease the immense pressure placed on federal firefighters battling the blazes.

“The reality is these wildfires are not going away, they are going to get worse and it is up to us to take the steps now to try and mitigate the harm and the damage in the future and to compensate and protect those firefighters who are being asked to do more and more with each passing year,” said Rep. Joe Neguse, the chair of the Congressional Bipartisan Wildfire Caucus.

Neguse, D-Colo., is proposing a bill he hopes will address some of those issues by raising federal firefighter pay to at least $20 an hour, ensuring health care as well as increasing paid leave and retirement benefits. The bill, set to be introduced on Tuesday, also includes funding for housing assistance and tuition assistance.

The bill doesn't include provisions for volunteers, who represent the vast majority of firefighters in the U.S. but are generally under local and state jurisdiction.

The legislation, The Tim Hart Wildland Firefighter Classification and Pay Parity Act, is named after smokejumper Tim Hart, 36, from Cody, Wyoming, who died earlier this year parachuting into a fire in New Mexico.

The bill also puts a large emphasis on mental health benefits. More firefighters have died by suicide in the last decade than ever before, according to data tracked by Jeff Dill, a longtime firefighter and behavior health administrator for Las Vegas Fire and Rescue. Dill's group, the Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance, estimates more than 1,668 firefighters died by suicide during that time period. The number is likely higher, he said, because it doesn't include the volunteer firefighters.

Wildland firefighters watch and take video with their cellphones as a plane drops fire retardant on Harlow Ridge above the Lick Creek Fire, southwest of Asotin, Wash., on July 12, 2021. Pete Caster / Lewiston Tribune via AP file

More than 47,000 wildfires have burned across the U.S. this year alone, destroying nearly six and a half million acres — or about 15 and a half acres burned every minute, according to Fire Weather and Avalanche Center estimates. Wildfires are still raging across the western U.S., but last year's wildfires cost billions in damage and led to dozens of deaths.

"The things that we see and we deal with on a daily basis at work, are things that as a human being, you should never see,” Jen Ward, a firefighter-paramedic at Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue outside of Portland, Oregon, told NBC News.

The bill is co-sponsored by Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. The bill currently doesn’t have partners in the Senate.