Zelenskyy to address Congress as Republicans prepare to take House majority

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address a rare joint meeting of Congress Wednesday evening to thank the U.S. for its support and to speak directly to the Republicans who will soon take control of the House.

In his first trip outside Ukraine since Russia invaded his country nearly 10 months ago, Zelenskyy met earlier with President Joe Biden, who pledged "unequivocal and unbending support" for "as long as it takes."

Both presidents said they were confident the bipartisan support for U.S. aid to Ukraine would continue after the new Congress convenes in early January. Most Republican leaders say they want the same.

But some GOP lawmakers and conservative voices think the billions of dollars worth of aid to Kyiv could be better spent in other ways while others argue Washington should not be so involved in trying to tip the scales against Moscow.

For instance, Donald Trump Jr., the adult son of and adviser to the former president, called Zelenskyy "basically an ungrateful international welfare queen" on Twitter hours before the Ukrainian leader landed in Washington.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who has become an ally of GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy as he tries to secure votes from the right-wing of his caucus to be elected the next speaker, said at a Trump rally in Iowa last month that "under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine."

McCarthy has said Republicans will continue to support Ukraine, but has said there will be no "blank check" for Kyiv.

Zelenskyy's address was organized by outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi and fellow Democrat Chuck Schumer, who is expected to continue to lead the Senate as majority leader since Democrats retained the majority there in the November election.

The visit comes at a crucial moment in Ukraine's fight with Russia, which has begun to target civilian infrastructure as temperatures plunge for the winter.