Hispanic voters now key in swing counties nationwide
For decades now, Hispanic voters have been seen as a key voting bloc of the future and the latest Census shows how quickly the future is arriving.
NBC News and Meet the Press are focusing on 7 key battlegrounds before voters go to the polls.
For decades now, Hispanic voters have been seen as a key voting bloc of the future and the latest Census shows how quickly the future is arriving.
Smart political reporting and analysis, including data points, interesting national trends, short updates and more from the NBC News political unit.