IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

County to County

NBC News and Meet the Press are focusing on 7 key battlegrounds before voters go to the polls.

Image: Illustration of photos depicting voters on line, voting booths, the Capitol, the White House and raised hands.
Chelsea Stahl / NBC News

On the Trail

Meet the Press Blog: Latest news, analysis and data driving the political discussion

Smart political reporting and analysis, including data points, interesting national trends, short updates and more from the NBC News political unit.

00:31

Stephanie Grisham: 'Terrifying' if Trump get re-elected in 2024

00:36

Sen. James Lankford apologizes for planning to reject electoral college results

02:24

Congress confirms Biden and Harris Electoral College win

01:35

Georgia Electoral College objection withdrawn during vote count

04:14

Hawley makes claim about legality of vote in Pennsylvania

02:16

Protesters demonstrate nationwide as Congress meets to count Electoral College vote