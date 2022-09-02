IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Over 10,000 gov't docs without classified markings were seized from Mar-a-Lago, DOJ says

Here is the detailed list of what FBI agents found at Mar-a-Lago

The FBI seized more than 10,000 government documents without classified markings from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home, the Justice Department said.
Image: Donald Trump Estate Mar-A-Lago
Exterior view of Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago residence, in Palm Beach, Fla, circa 2000.Marc Serota / Getty Images file
By NBC News

The Justice Department released on Friday a detailed inventory list of what FBI agents found when they searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home last month.

Judge Aileen Cannon had ordered the more detailed property receipt to be unsealed during a hearing Thursday on Trump’s request to have a special master review the evidence collected by the FBI in the Aug. 8 search.

The list includes more than 10,000 government documents without classified markings as well as over 40 empty folders labeled "CLASSIFIED."

Here's the detailed list:

NBC News