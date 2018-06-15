1,995 children separated from families at border under 'zero tolerance' policy

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The Trump administration separated 1,995 children from 1,940 adults from April 19 to May 31, a spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security said Friday.

That's approximately 46 children per day, over a six-week period.

The administration's "zero tolerance" policy, which was announced by the Department of Justice in April, separates children from their parents or legal guardians because the adults have been referred to DHS for prosecution for illegal entry into the United States.

In a briefing with reporters on Friday, DHS officials complained of exaggerated and inaccurate reports about the policy, taking particular issue with a CNN report that a mother had her infant child taken from her arms while she was breastfeeding.

"We do not separate breastfeeding children from their parents. That does not exist, that's not a policy, that’s not something that DHS does," a DHS official said.

DHS officials also said they had "no choice" but to separate parents and children at the border.

Pressed on this claim, they said the only alternative option was to ignore the law, though previous administrations have used other methods to keep migrant families together while they wound their way through immigration court proceedings.