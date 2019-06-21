Breaking News Emails
Prominent advice columnist E. Jean Carroll has alleged that Donald Trump sexually assaulted her more than 20 years ago during an encounter in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room.
Carroll made the allegation in an article published Friday on New York magazine's website. The article is an excerpt from her upcoming book, titled, "What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal"
Carroll, who is now 75, alleged that a chance meeting with Trump inside the luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman, in "the fall of 1995 or the spring of 1996," ended in a "colossal struggle" during which she says the mogul forced himself on her.
Carroll wrote that she ran into Trump — then married to Marla Maples at the time — who she says tells her was buying a gift for "a girl." She wrote that Trump enlisted her help in picking out the present and that he suggested lingerie. When they picked out an item, she writes, he suggested she try it on for him.
Once in the dressing room, Carroll says Trump assaulted her.
"The next moment, still wearing correct business attire, shirt, tie, suit jacket, overcoat, he opens the overcoat, unzips his pants, and, forcing his fingers around my private area, thrusts his penis halfway — or completely, I'm not certain — inside me," Carroll wrote. "It turns into a colossal struggle."
Carroll wrote that she fought him off and ran out of the dressing room.
"The whole episode lasts no more than three minutes. I do not believe he ejaculates," she wrote.
Carroll said she did not report the incident to the police, but that she told two friends about it. New York magazine said it had confirmed Carroll's account with the two friends she confided in; they were not identified. NBC News has not yet been able to speak to Carroll or those women.
According to New York magazine, Carroll is at least the 16th woman to accuse Trump of sexual misconduct.
NBC News has reached out to the White House for comment. A senior White House official told New York magazine that, "This is a completely false and unrealistic story surfacing 25 years after allegedly taking place and was created simply to make the president look bad."