WASHINGTON — A senior administration official says President Donald Trump was warned in briefing materials to refrain from congratulating Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election victory, but he did so anyway.

The official told The Associated Press on Wednesday that aides had included a section in Trump's briefing materials for the call stating in all-caps: "DO NOT CONGRATULATE."

A White House official did not respond to NBC News when asked about the accuracy of the story, but said, "If this story is accurate, that means someone leaked the president's briefing papers. Leaking such information is a fireable offense and likely illegal."

A source familiar with the matter told NBC News that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly is "frustrated and deeply disappointed" with the leak of the briefing notes for the president's call with Putin.