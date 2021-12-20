Alex Jones sues Jan. 6 committee in bid to evade deposition

Conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones on Monday sued the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot, arguing it doesn't have the authority to subpoena him to answer questions about the attack on the Capitol.

The lawsuit seeks to block the bipartisan panel from moving forward with its Jan. 10 deposition of the Infowars host, while also attempting to void the committee's subpoenas for documents and phone records.

Jones' suit says he has "offered to submit documents and answer written questions with written responses. The Select Committee has refused to accept that offer and insists that he appear in person for a deposition."

The lawsuit also warns that Jones plans to invoke the Fifth Amendment right to stay silent if he is forced to testify, and that the committee is violating his First Amendment right as "a journalist."

"Jones has good and substantial reason to fear that the Select Committee may cite him for contempt of Congress if he refuses to answer its questions on grounds of constitutional privilege," the suit says.

In a November letter to Jones, committee chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said the committee had evidence that Jones was involved in the planning and funding for the rally at the Ellipse immediately before the Jan. 6 riot, and that he was supposed to lead rallygoers to the Capitol that day. The letter also said Jones heavily promoted the January rally on his shows, including referring to then President Donald Trump's tweet that the rally would be "wild" and "one of the most historic events in American history."

The lawsuit from Jones makes similar arguments that other witnesses have used to challenge the House committee. Trump's former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, filed suit questioning the panel's authority.

Jones contends the committee lacks valid legislative power because it's not evenly balanced with Republicans, and questions whether one committee member, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., is still a Republican because she has "been expelled from the Wyoming Republican Party."

The nine-member committee consists of two Republicans and seven Democrats.

The committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Jones' lawsuit.

Jones, along with other Trump allies who have sued the panel, face an uphill legal battle. In a ruling earlier this month on Trump's effort to block the Jan. 6 committee from obtaining his records from the National Archives, a three-judge panel found the panel "plainly has a 'valid legislative purpose' and its inquiry 'concern[s] a subject on which legislation could be had.'”

The lawsuit from Jones comes on the heels of an unrelated court defeat. Last month, a judge found Jones liable for damages in defamation suits brought by parents of children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in Connecticut. Jones had claimed the shooting was a "giant hoax."