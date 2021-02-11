All the new details of the Capitol siege from Trump's impeachment trial

There was new evidence introduced at the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on Wednesday — never-before-seen video and audio recordings of the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol to bring the violence they say the former president incited to horrifying life.

The disturbing security footage, police body camera video and radio transmissions revealed at the trial showed the violence that left 5 people dead over 100 police officers injured could have been much worse.

Here's a look at some of the new evidence the Democratic House managers introduced.

Included in the new security camera footage was video that showed dozens of rioters entering through broken windows, and overwhelming the lone Capitol police officer who'd tried fending them off.

Other security footage showed rioters attacking a group of Metropolitan Police officers guarding the building with items that included a hockey stick and a Trump flag. The House managers then played harrowing video of the same assault from one of the officer's body cameras, showing the rioters punching, kicking and swinging objects at the police.

Another showed staffers for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi scrambling into a conference room, where they barricaded themselves behind two doors minutes before the mob entered the hallway looking for their boss.

A rioter broke through one of the doors, but they were unable to get through the second.

One of the House managers, Del. Stacey Plaskett of the Virgin Islands, then played audio of a frightened Pelosi staffer calling Capitol police for help. "They're pounding on doors trying to find her," the staffer whispered, so he wouldn't be heard by the mob outside the door.

House member's personal video

Members of the House were also frightened. Another of the House managers, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., played video taken during the attack by Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., where members were being advised to remove the pins identifying themselves as members of Congress so they wouldn't be targeted by the mob.

Senators' near misses

Swalwell also played security footage of senators experiencing near misses with the mob.

The closest call appeared to be Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who was shown going down a hallway with his security detail only to quickly turn around and begin running in the opposite direction.

Swalwell played footage showing a number of senators leaving the Senate chamber and, later, running through a hallway to safety. Swalwell said the senators were "58 steps" from where the mob was amassing at the time.

The footage of Schumer echoed an earlier security camera clip shown of Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman rushing down a hallway and signaling to Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, that he needed to turn around and go down a different path. Romney quickly turned around and began to hurry away.

"I was very fortunate indeed that Officer Goodman was there to get me in the right direction," Romney told reporters.

Police radio transmissions

Several radio transmissions played at the trial showed officers were badly outnumbered by protesters.

"We need some reinforcements up here now. They're starting to pull the gates down. They're throwing metal poles at us," a Metropolitan Police Department officer said in one radio call.

"Multiple Capitol injuries! Multiple Capitol injuries!" an officer can be heard yelling in another.

"This is now effectively a riot," an officer said in another call at 1:49 p.m. ET.