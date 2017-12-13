CNN's Anderson Cooper said Wednesday that his Twitter account was apparently hacked after a tweet was sent out calling President Donald Trump a "pathetic loser."

After Democrat Doug Jones was the projected winner in the Alabama Senate race over Republican Roy Moore, Trump tweeted early Wednesday on why he initially didn't support Moore. He said he backed Moore's primary opponent, Luther Strange, because he never thought Moore could win the general election.

"I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him!" Trump wrote.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Trump tweets 'congratulations' to Doug Jones 0:25 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1115311171893" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Cooper's account, which has 9.8 million followers, tweeted in a reply: "Oh Really? You endorsed him you tool! Pathetic loser."

The post quickly gained attention, and Cooper later deleted the tweet.

Cooper posted that he "just woke up to find out someone gained access to my twitter account" and was investigating.

just woke up to find out someone gained access to my twitter account. i have not sent a tweet in days or replied to any tweets. We are looking into how this happened. — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) December 13, 2017

CNN's communications team also tweeted that someone else accessed Cooper's handle, but couldn't provide the circumstances behind it. "We're working with Twitter to secure the account," the network said.

Cooper, the anchor of "Anderson Cooper 360°" since 2003, regularly discusses Trump and politics on his show.

Before Wednesday, no new messages were posted to his account since Sunday.