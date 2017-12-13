CNN's Anderson Cooper said Wednesday that his Twitter account was apparently hacked after a tweet was sent out calling President Donald Trump a "pathetic loser."
After Democrat Doug Jones was declared the projected winner in the Alabama Senate race over Republican Roy Moore, Trump tweeted early Wednesday on why he initially didn't support Moore. He said he backed Moore's primary opponent, Luther Strange, because he never thought Moore could win the general election.
"I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him!" Trump wrote.
Cooper's account, which has 9.8 million followers, tweeted in a reply: "Oh Really? You endorsed him you tool! Pathetic loser."
The post quickly gained attention, and Cooper later deleted the tweet.
Cooper posted that he "just woke up to find out someone gained access to my twitter account" and was investigating.
CNN's communications team also tweeted that someone else accessed Cooper's handle, but couldn't provide the circumstances behind it. "We're working with Twitter to secure the account," the network said.
Cooper, the anchor of "Anderson Cooper 360°" since 2003, regularly discusses Trump and politics on his show.
Before Wednesday, no new messages were posted to his account since Sunday.