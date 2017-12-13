Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
Politics
Donald Trump
Politics

Anderson Cooper says someone accessed his Twitter account to taunt Trump

by Erik Ortiz

CNN's Anderson Cooper said Wednesday that his Twitter account was apparently hacked after a tweet was sent out calling President Donald Trump a "pathetic loser."

After Democrat Doug Jones was declared the projected winner in the Alabama Senate race over Republican Roy Moore, Trump tweeted early Wednesday on why he initially didn't support Moore. He said he backed Moore's primary opponent, Luther Strange, because he never thought Moore could win the general election.

"I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him!" Trump wrote.

advertisement
Trump tweets 'congratulations' to Doug Jones 0:25

Cooper's account, which has 9.8 million followers, tweeted in a reply: "Oh Really? You endorsed him you tool! Pathetic loser."

The post quickly gained attention, and Cooper later deleted the tweet.

Cooper posted that he "just woke up to find out someone gained access to my twitter account" and was investigating.

CNN's communications team also tweeted that someone else accessed Cooper's handle, but couldn't provide the circumstances behind it. "We're working with Twitter to secure the account," the network said.

Cooper, the anchor of "Anderson Cooper 360°" since 2003, regularly discusses Trump and politics on his show.

advertisement

Before Wednesday, no new messages were posted to his account since Sunday.

Erik Ortiz
Erik Ortiz
Topics Politics, Social Media, Tech News, Donald Trump
First Published
Next Story Judge temporarily blocks new Trump rules on birth control
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement