Appeals court dismisses claims against Ivanka Trump in N.Y. AG's $250 million fraud case

A New York appeals court Tuesday dismissed claims against Ivanka Trump in the state attorney general's $250 million lawsuit against the former president, his oldest children and his company.

In a five-page ruling, a five judge panel of the state Appellate Division found that New York Attorney General Letitia James' claims against Ivanka Trump were "time-barred" and that she should be dismissed as a defendant in the case.

"The allegations against defendant Ivanka Trump do not support any claims that accrued after February 6, 2016. Thus, all claims against her should have been dismissed as untimely," the ruling said.

The judges also limited the time frame of some of the claims against the other defendants in the case, barring some claims prior to mid-2016 in some instances or before early 2014 in others — but they upheld a lower court judge's ruling denying the Trump's motion to dismiss the case.

The attorney general filed her sweeping lawsuit against Trump, his three oldest children, Don Jr., Ivanka and Eric, and the company last year following a yearslong probe into the company’s business practices.

The suit alleges that from 2011 to 2021, the Trumps had been inflating their worth in financial statements to banks and insurers to the tune of billions of dollars, allowing them to get loans and deals they were not entitled to.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, and has accused James, a Democrat, of conducting a politically motivated "witch hunt" against him.

Trump attorney Chris Kise said in a statement that Tuesday's ruling was "the first step towards ending a case that should never have been filed," and "will now limit appropriately the previously unlimited reach of the Attorney General."

"Going forward, we remain confident that once all the real facts are known, there will be no doubt President Trump has built an extraordinarily successful business empire and has simply done nothing other than generate tremendous profits for those financial institutions involved in the transactions at issue in the litigation,” Kise continued.

A lawyer for Ivanka Trump and the attorney general's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The case is scheduled to go to trial in October.