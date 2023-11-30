Appeals court reinstates Trump gag order in New York civil tax fraud case

A state appeals court in New York reinstated a gag order against Donald Trump and his lawyers in the $250 million civil fraud case against the former president and his company, rejecting his argument the order was unconstitutional.

State court officials had argued the gag order was necessary because of the "deluge" of threats directed at the clerk after Trump had blasted her on social media. Trump renewed his attacks on the clerk after a judge from the state Appellate Division issued a temporary stay of the order earlier this month.

The ruling Thursday by a four-judge panel rejected Trump's appeal and reinstated the orders against Trump and his lawyers, who'd repeatedly complained about the clerk in court.

Judge Arthur Engoron, who issued the gag orders, informed both sides of the appeals court's decision at the ongoing trial, and warned, "I intend to enforce the gag orders rigorously and vigorously" and said he wanted to make sure Trump's lawyers informed their client. Trump attorney Chris Kise told the judge that "we are aware" of the ruling.

Engoron had previously fined Trump a total of $15,000 after finding on two separate occasions that he had violated the order.

This is a developing story.