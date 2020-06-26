Appeals court rules funding for Trump border wall construction 'unlawful'

The Trump administration can't use money that Congress appropriated for military projects to build the wall, the appeals court ruled.
United State Border Patrol chief Rodney Scott gives President Donald Trump a tour of a section of the border wall in San Luis, Ariz., on June 23, 2020.Evan Vucci / AP

By Dareh Gregorian

The Trump administration does not have the authority to use military funding to pay for construction of a border wall, a federal appeals court panel ruled on Friday.

In a 2-1 ruling, a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel found that diverting $2.5 billion Congress had appropriated for the military violated the Constitution and is unlawful.

The executive branch "lacked independent constitutional authority to authorize the transfer of funds," the ruling said. "These funds were appropriated for other purposes, and the transfer amounted to 'drawing funds from the Treasury without authorization by statute and thus violating the Appropriations Clause.' Therefore, the transfer of funds here was unlawful."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Dareh Gregorian is a politics reporter for NBC News.