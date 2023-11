A New York appeals court on Thursday temporarily blocked a gag order in former President Donald Trump's civil fraud trial that barred him from complaining about the judge's law clerk.

The Appellate Division judge ordered the stay after Trump's attorneys appealed the gag order Judge Arthur Engoron had put in place as being "unconstitutional."

The stay will remain in place until a full panel of appeals court judges considers the case.

