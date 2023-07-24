Former Giuliani colleague turns over thousands of pages to special counsel on 2020 election

WASHINGTON — The lawyer who represents former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik has turned over thousands of pages of documents to special counsel Jack Smith's office as part of the federal investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The attorney, Tim Parlatore, said Monday that he submitted the records to Smith's office on Sunday.

"I have shared all of these documents, approximately 600MB, mostly pdfs, with the Special Counsel and look forward to sitting down with them in about 2 weeks to discuss," Parlatore said in a statement to CNN that he later confirmed to NBC News.

The Daily Beast first reported that Kerik had handed over the documents.

The transmission of documents followed a privilege review by the Trump campaign, whose spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

NBC News has also reached out to the special counsel's office for comment.

Kerik had worked with former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani in an effort to uncover voter fraud following President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election.

NBC News previously reported that Kerik is expected to meet with the special counsel's office in mid-August on a voluntary basis to answer questions about efforts to reverse the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 riot.

The federal grand jury hearing evidence in the special counsel's investigation is expected to soon decide whether to indict former President Donald Trump in connection with efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Last week, the grand jury heard testimony from William Russell, a former White House aide who was with Trump for much of the day on Jan. 6, 2021, and now works for Trump's presidential campaign.

Kerik was appointed as New York City police commissioner by Giuliani. He served in that role from August 2000 through December 2001 while Giuliani was mayor. Kerik rose to national fame following the 9/11 terrorist attacks but was later sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to felony charges, including tax fraud and lying to White House officials.

Kerik was released from federal prison in 2013 after serving three years. Trup granted a full pardon to Kerik in 2020.