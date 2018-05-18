Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

President Donald Trump made “scary” observations about the appearance of Bill Gates’ daughter and asked if HPV and HIV were the same thing, the billionaire philanthropist said in video footage obtained by MSNBC’s Chris Hayes.

The Microsoft founder was recorded addressing staff at a recent meeting of his charitable Gates Foundation where he talked about meeting Trump.

In the video, which aired Thursday night on "All In With Chris Hayes," Gates explained that he had never met the president before the election but that his 22-year-old daughter had previously encountered him at an event in Florida.

“There was a thing where he and I were at the same place before the election and I avoided him,” Gates told his co-workers. “Then he got elected. So then I went to see him in December.

Jennifer Gates is an elite equestrian. Horacio Villalobos / Corbis via Getty Images file

"He knew my daughter, Jennifer, because Trump has this horse show thing down in Florida. He went up and talked to Jen and was being super nice. And then around 20 minutes later he flew in on a helicopter to the same place. So clearly he had been driven away and he wanted to make a grand entrance on a helicopter.

“Anyway, so when I first talked to him it was actually kind of scary how much he knew about my daughter's appearance. [Gates’ wife] Melinda did not like that too well.”

Gates then described two meetings in Trump Tower in which he urged the president to become a leader in science and innovation, perhaps by accelerating progress toward an HIV vaccine.