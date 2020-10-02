Bipartisan 'get well soon' wishes for Trump, but some Democrats have a pointed message

WASHINGTON — Messages for a quick recovery from lawmakers and world leaders began flooding in Friday, reacting to the news that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for Covid-19.

It was bipartisan — Democrats and Republicans offered prayers and well wishes to the president and his wife "get well soon," with some Democrats wondering whether contracting coronavirus would change Trump's outlook on the pandemic and if others may have been affected.

"Praying for a quick and full recovery for the both of you," tweeted Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C.

Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, tweeted, "Daily prayers for POTUS & FLOTUS and now they defeat COVID and emerge stronger."

"I hope he recovers fully. He needs to face justice," tweeted Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., who had "please wear a mask" in his twitter username.

"I assume Judge Coney Barrett will be responsibly quarantining for the next two weeks," Huffman added, noting that Barrett had met with Trump in the last week and with senators at the Capitol this week as they consider her Supreme Court nomination.

Rep. Nanette Barragán, D-Calif., tweeted, "Unfortunately, POTUS' experience with COVID may determine if he changes his tune and attitude or not. If he quickly recovers & is symptom free, will he continue to mock those who wear a mask? Will he still say (re: deaths) 'it is what it is'? Or continue to downplay its danger?"

And Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, pointed out that people of all ages can react to the disease differently.

"It's so hard to reliably predict how each person’s body will handle COVID-19. My dad, 80, had it and was asymptomatic. My stepmom, 78, got it and died. I spoke to a friend a few days ago who battled it for 3 months in the hospital, nearly got taken off life support but survived," he tweeted.

Boris Johnson, prime minister of the United Kingdom who had been hospitalized earlier this year with Covid but has since recovered, tweeted, "My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus."