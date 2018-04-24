Body politic: Trump puts personal 'touch' on diplomacy with Macron

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Call it the "Art of the Feel."

President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron put their warm bromance on full public display Tuesday, engaging in frequent PDAs at the White House that revealed how friendly they have grown since a tense meeting last spring.

Trump's tenderness Tuesday first revealed itself during an arrival ceremony for Macron, when the powerful pair performed a double cheek kiss — a typical European greeting custom. Moments later, during the ceremony, the two smooched again and carried on a long handshake that clocked in around five seconds.

Later Tuesday, during a brief appearance by the two leaders in front of reporters, the American president gently wiped something — Trump said it was dandruff — off Macron's shoulder.