South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg raised $24.8 million during the second fundraising quarter of 2019, his campaign announced Monday.
The nearly $25 million came from more than 294,000 donors who contributed an average of $47.42, the campaign said.
In an email to supporters, the campaign said it "more than doubled the amount of total individual donors to the campaign between Q1 and Q2," bringing in about 230,000 new donors into the fold and increasing the number of total donors to 400,000-plus.
Buttigieg's announcement comes as all the candidates prepare to release their fundraising numbers for the second quarter, which they must report to the Federal Elections Commission.
Buttigieg's second-quarter total dwarfs that of the first quarter, when he raised north of $7 million. At the time, he was outraised on the Democratic side by Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Kamala Harris of California, who raised north of $18 million and $12 million, respectively, and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who raised more than $9 million. President Donald Trump raised in excess of $30 million in that quarter.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, who did not announce his presidential bid until the second quarter, suggested at an event earlier this month that he raised nearly $20 million since joining the race.