March 21, 2019, 2:01 PM GMT By Allan Smith

The public spat between President Donald Trump and his counselor Kellyanne Conway's husband entered its third day on Thursday with her telling Fox Business Network that it's "unlike" her husband to be so public with his criticism.

"George Conway also has been very critical of the president publicly, which is unlike him because he's traditionally been a very private person," Conway said. "In 2016, which was known as the 'year of the tweet,' George Conway sent exactly zero tweets. So this is new. And what is also new is not supporting the agenda of the president and my work there."

"I'm not being asked to choose between my marriage and my job," she later added.

George Conway, meanwhile, spent Thursday morning blasting the president, saying he is "the worst kind of dumb."

"He lies even when it makes no sense to lie," George Conway tweeted. "As one of his lawyers once told me, Trump couldn’t be allowed to talk to [special counsel Robert] Mueller because 'he’d lie his ass off.'"

The feud began soon after George Conway, a critic of Trump's actions and policies for some time, started to question the president's mental health. On Sunday night, following a weekend in which Trump took to Twitter to blast deceased GOP Sen. John McCain, made demands of General Motors and Fox News and complained about a "Saturday Night Live" rerun, among other topics, George Conway tweeted: "His condition is getting worse."

Trump has since said the conservative attorney, who was once under consideration for a top Department of Justice job, is "a total loser," a "whack job" and the "husband from hell," calling him "Mr. Kellyanne Conway."

George Conway responded to Trump's "husband from hell" comment, saying, "You. Are. Nuts."

Kellyanne Conway provided an initial response to the back-and-forth on Wednesday, telling Politico that the president was within his right to blast her husband.

“He left it alone for months out of respect for me,” she said. “But you think he shouldn’t respond when somebody, a non-medical professional accuses him of having a mental disorder? You think he should just take that sitting down?”

“Don't play psychiatrist any more than George should be,” she added. “You're not a psychiatrist, and he's not, respectfully.”

The Washington Post reported last year that, in fact, George Conway introduced his wife to Trump back in the early 2000s. Kellyanne Conway, after serving as Trump's campaign manager in 2016, was named counselor to the president later that year. Her husband was also reportedly under consideration for a job at Trump's Department of Justice, but said in a June 2017 statement that he was withdrawing himself from consideration. He's of counsel in the litigation department of the New York firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen and Katz.

On Monday, George Conway highlighted pages from the American Psychiatric Association’s “Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders" that included the criteria for “narcissistic personality disorder” and “antisocial personality disorder.”

"Congratulations!" he said Tuesday in response to Trump's initial attack. "You just guaranteed that millions of more people are going to learn about narcissistic personality disorder and malignant narcissism! Great job!"