Appeals court rejects Trump’s effort to block Pence from testifying in Jan. 6 probe

A federal appeals court Wednesday rejected Donald Trump’s attempt to block former Vice President Mike Pence from testifying before a federal grand jury that’s investigating the former president’s role in the Jan. 6 riot.

The D.C. Circuit court's refusal to block the subpoena comes after Trump filed an emergency motion to block a lower court decision ordering Pence to testify.

Trump can still appeal to the Supreme Court but has not indicated whether he will.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.