IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
BREAKING NEWS
Apr. 27, 2023, 1:30 AM UTC
Donald Trump

Appeals court rejects Trump’s effort to block Pence from testifying in Jan. 6 probe

Trump can still appeal to the Supreme Court but has not indicated whether he will.
Image: World Leaders Gather For United Nations Climate Summit
Then-President Donald Trump and then-Vice President Mike Pence in N.Y., in 2019.Spencer Platt / Getty Images file
By Zoë Richards, Laura Jarrett and Daniel Barnes

A federal appeals court Wednesday rejected Donald Trump’s attempt to block former Vice President Mike Pence from testifying before a federal grand jury that’s investigating the former president’s role in the Jan. 6 riot.

The D.C. Circuit court's refusal to block the subpoena comes after Trump filed an emergency motion to block a lower court decision ordering Pence to testify.

Trump can still appeal to the Supreme Court but has not indicated whether he will.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Zoë Richards

Zoë Richards is the evening politics reporter for NBC News.

Laura Jarrett

Laura Jarrett is a senior legal correspondent for NBC News.

Daniel Barnes

Daniel Barnes reports for NBC News, based in Washington.