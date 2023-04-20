Appeals court temporarily blocks former prosecutor's testimony before House panel

An appeals court on Thursday temporarily blocked a former prosecutor for the Manhattan district attorney’s office from testifying before the House Judiciary Committee, putting on hold a district court ruling against DA Alvin Bragg.

The appeals court’s ruling comes a day after U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil ordered former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz to appear for a deposition before the Judiciary Committee, despite Bragg’s assertion that House Republicans are attempting to interfere with his investigation of former President Donald Trump.

Vyskocil sided with the arguments presented by the committee, led by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, that its subpoena of Pomerantz was lawful and proper.

“The subpoena was issued with a ‘valid legislative purpose’ in connection with the ‘broad’ and ‘indispensable’ congressional power to ‘conduct investigations,” wrote Vyskocil, a Trump nominee. “Mr. Pomerantz must appear for the congressional deposition. No one is above the law.”

Bragg sued last week in federal court in Manhattan alleging that the committee and Jordan are improperly trying to interfere with his prosecution of Trump for political reasons.