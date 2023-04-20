IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Appeals court temporarily blocks former prosecutor's testimony before House panel

The ruling comes after a district judge ordered Mark Pomerantz, who worked for the Manhattan DA’s office, to testify before the GOP-led Judiciary Committee probing Trump's prosecution.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks after the arraignment of former President Donald Trump in New York on April 4, 2023.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks after the arraignment of former President Donald Trump in New York on April 4, 2023.John Minchillo / AP
By Laura Jarrett and Summer Concepcion

An appeals court on Thursday temporarily blocked a former prosecutor for the Manhattan district attorney’s office from testifying before the House Judiciary Committee, putting on hold a district court ruling against DA Alvin Bragg.

The appeals court’s ruling comes a day after U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil ordered former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz to appear for a deposition before the Judiciary Committee, despite Bragg’s assertion that House Republicans are attempting to interfere with his investigation of former President Donald Trump.

Vyskocil sided with the arguments presented by the committee, led by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, that its subpoena of Pomerantz was lawful and proper.

“The subpoena was issued with a ‘valid legislative purpose’ in connection with the ‘broad’ and ‘indispensable’ congressional power to ‘conduct investigations,” wrote Vyskocil, a Trump nominee. “Mr. Pomerantz must appear for the congressional deposition. No one is above the law.”

Bragg sued last week in federal court in Manhattan alleging that the committee and Jordan are improperly trying to interfere with his prosecution of Trump for political reasons.

