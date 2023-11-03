Court temporarily pauses Trump gag order in D.C. election interference case

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit has temporarily paused a gag order that prohibited former President Donald Trump from making statements about potential witnesses or disparaging comments about the prosecutors involved in the federal election interference case against him.

The gag order will be stayed until after the appeals court hears oral argument on Trump’s request that the gag order be permanently removed. Those oral arguments are scheduled for Nov. 20, according to the filing.

The order is a victory from Trump's attorneys who dismissed as “baseless” concerns that a gag order was needed for the proper administration of justice and had argued in a filing Thursday that the order imposed by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, violated Trump's First Amendment rights.