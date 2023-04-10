DA Bragg's office criticizes House GOP's planned Manhattan crime hearing

WASHINGTON — The Manhattan District Attorney's office criticized Republicans after the House Judiciary Committee announced Monday that it would hold a field hearing on crime in the city — meant to further GOP arguments that former President Donald Trump is being prosecuted while violent crime is not.

"Don't be fooled, the House GOP is coming to the safest big city in America for a political stunt," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's spokesperson said in a statement. "This hearing won't engage in actual efforts to increase public safety, such as supporting national gun legislation and shutting down the iron pipeline."

The statement also directly called out Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, saying there was a lower murder rate in New York City than in Columbus, Ohio, which is just south of Jordan's congressional district. The source of the data was not listed.

"If Chairman Jordan truly cared about public safety, he could take a short drive to Columbus, Dayton, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Akron, or Toledo in his home state, instead of using taxpayer dollars to travel hundreds of miles out of his way," the statement continued.

The GOP-led committee's hearing is set to be held in New York City next week. Republicans said it will examine how Bragg's "pro-crime, anti-victim policies have led to an increase in violent crime and a dangerous community for New York City residents."

It's the latest in a string of Republican criticisms of Bragg's conduct after his investigation resulted in the indictment and arraignment of former President Donald Trump.

Bragg has previously tangled with his GOP critics, last week accusing House Republicans of attempting to "undermine" his office's case through an "unprecedented campaign of harassment and intimidation."

Trump pleaded not guilty last week to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to alleged hush money payments.